Crash causes road closure near NCSU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The intersection of Western Boulevard and Dan Allen Drive is close after a driver crashed into a power pole.

The crash brought down power lines and a telephone pole.

Police say the driver was not seriously injured.

The intersection is expected to be closed multiple hours while crews make repairs.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now