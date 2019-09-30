Crash snarls traffic on I-40 west in Orange County

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash involving commercial vehicles closed Interstate 40 westbound near exit 270 in Orange County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

All but one lane reopened before 6:30 a.m. The final lane is expected to reopen by 8 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

To circumvent the area, take exit 270, turn left on Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard, right on Sage Road, right on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, then get back on I-40.

NCSHP said the call came in at about 5:35 p.m.

