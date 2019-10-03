Crash closes lanes on I-40 east in Durham, locking up rush-hour traffic

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash shortly before 3 p.m. closed multiple eastbound lanes on Interstate 40 in Durham, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation and Durham police.

The crash happened near the Fayetteville Road exit at mile marker 276, per NCDOT.

Durham police encouraged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

No information was available on the crash itself.

