3 injured in crash along US 401 in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A serious crash closed part of U.S. 401/Louisburg Road in Wake County for about an hour Friday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. south of the U.S. 401 business split at Forestville Road and just outside the Raleigh city limits.

At least two cars were involved in the wreck, according to photos from the scene.

Authorities have blocked southbound U.S. 401 and are detouring traffic onto Forestville Road.

Authorities at the scene said three people were taken away in ambulances for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The road was reopened just after 5 p.m.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now