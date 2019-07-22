US-1 northbound in Wake Forest reopens following crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes for about two hours on Capital Boulevard/US 1 in Wake Forest on Sunday night.

The wreck was reported around 10 p.m. on Capital Boulevard near N.C. 98, which is known as Durham Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Authorities said the road was expected to reopen by 6:25 a.m. Monday, however, both lanes of U.S. 1 reopened around 12:05 a.m. Monday.

There were no immediate details about the wreck.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now