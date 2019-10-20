Crash with injuries closes US 401 in Franklin County for about a half hour

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash with injuries closed U.S. 401 south of Louisburg for about 30 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials say.
The wreck was reported just after 4:05 p.m. about midway between Rolesville and Louisburg near Fox Ridge Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said that injuries were reported in the crash, which is just east of Youngsville.
The NCDOT reported the highway should be cleared by 6:10 p.m., however the road reopened around 4:45 p.m.
No other details were available.
