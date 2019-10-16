Creedmoor man arrested in hit-and-run that left dad dead

CREEDMOOR, N.C. (WNCN) — A Creedmoor man wanted in a Caldwell County deadly hit-and-run was arrested Wednesday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the collision happed on U.S. Highway 221 in Caldwell County on Oct. 10.

Troopers say Charles Steward Bean, 55, of Creedmoor has been arrested and charged with felony hit and run.

Bean was arrested at his residence in Granville County by the SHP Collision Reconstruction Unit and is being held at the Granville County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond, troopers say.

A 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan has been located and secured by the SHP.

Troopers say a cyclist was traveling north on U.S. 221 when a southbound minivan crossed the double yellow line in a curve, collided head-on with one of the cyclists, and continued without stopping.

The cyclist was identified as Ignacio Giraldo, 61, of Sunrise, Florida. He was cycling in a group with his daughter and two others.

Giraldo was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee where he later died.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now