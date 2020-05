WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) -- After being hit hard by Hurricane Florence and Hurricane Dorian many Wrightsville Beach residents were relieved to discover that Tropical Storm Arthur stayed offshore.

"I thought it would be a little more dramatic since it was offshore," said Amy Purdy. "It kicked up some good waves especially yesterday. That's OK since I live here it's nice not to have to worry about anything happening to the house."