Crews battle fire with heavy flames, smoke at SC scrapyard

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews were on scene of a structure fire in the Florence area on Sunday.

Firefighters were dispatched around 5:16 p.m. to the American Steel and Recycling Center off West Lucas Street near Florence, according to West Florence Fire Marshal Dwight Mobley.

West Florence Fire is responding and getting help from Windy Hill fire, the Florence Fire Department and Florence County EMS.

He said there were no reported injuries at this time and the cause of the fire will be under investigation.

A TV crew on scene saw heavy smoke and visible flames coming from the building.

Mobley added this is the third fire at this location.