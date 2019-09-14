Crews battle house, car fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Fayetteville were still on the scene late Saturday afternoon following a house fire.

The blaze was first reported as a car fire just before 4:10 p.m. at 426 McDonald St., which is off of Deep Creek Road, a news release from Fayetteville fire officials said.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a car and house “with heavy fire conditions,” the news release said.

As of 4:50 p.m., fire crews were still on the scene putting out the blaze, officials said.

There were no injuries. Authorities said they are unsure how many people live at the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

