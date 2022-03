MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County fire crews are on the scene of a 200-acre wildfire in the Brittons Neck community.

The Marion Rural Fire Department says Station 20 is assisting Station 80. Station 10 and 30 are also working to contain the blaze. The South Carolina Forestry Commission has dozer units on scene plowing fire breaks.

No word of any injuries or damage to structures.

This is a developing story.