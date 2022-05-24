CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCN) – An alligator that lost its way was relocated thanks to police in Charleston over the weekend.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a parking garage after they said “another lost alligator” was spotted.

Image courtesy the City of Charleston Police Department

Members CPD’s animal control, harbor patrol, and Daniel Island patrol responded and helped relocate the gator.

Video posted by the police department shows officers diving on the gator to close its jaws and restrain it before it was moved.

The department confirmed the alligator was set free.