Cumberland County Commissioners Seek Community Input on ARP Funding

US President Joe Biden speaks about the American Rescue Plan and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for small businesses in response to coronavirus, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, February 22, 2021. – The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has been a key lifeline to businesses amid the Covid-19 crisis, but the smallest among them, those least likely to have relationships with banks, often missed out. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE N.C. (WNCN) – According to the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, they are now seeking input from citizens on how to invest funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Residents will have the opportunity to complete an online survey, participate in community input meetings or log in to a virtual meeting in July.

On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts. The ARP includes $350 billion in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

Cumberland County’s allocation is $65 million. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has established eligible uses for the funding and published an Interim Final Rule. Eligible uses for ARP funds by counties include supporting public health expenditures; addressing the negative economic impacts of the pandemic; providing premium pay for essential workers and investing in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

The survey will close on July 31.

The Board of Commissioners established a three-member ARP committee which includes Commissioner Jimmy Keefe, the committee chairman; Commissioner Glenn Adams, the board`s vice chairman; and Commissioner Dr. Toni Stewart.

The ARP committee invites county residents to participate in the following community meetings:

July 15 6:00 p.m. Spring Lake Family Resource Center, 103 Laketree Blvd., Spring Lake

July 20 6:00 p.m. Godwin Town Hall, 4924 Markham St, Godwin

July 22 6:00 p.m. J.D. Pone Recreation Center, 2964 School Road, Hope Mills

July 27 6:00 p.m. Department of Social Services, 1225 Ramsey St., Fayetteville

July 29 6:00 p.m. Virtual ARP Public Input Session; login information will be posted on the County website.

