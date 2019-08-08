Cumberland County Courthouse closed Thursday due to power outage

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Courthouse closed Thursday due to a power outage, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Sean Swain confirms.

A CBS 17 photojournalist spoke to a Cumberland County judge Thursday morning who says the courthouse was initially evacuated, then closed for the day due to the loss of power.

The cause of the outage has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

