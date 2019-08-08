Cumberland County Courthouse closed Thursday due to power outage

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Courthouse closed Thursday due to a power outage, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Sean Swain confirms.

A CBS 17 photojournalist spoke to a Cumberland County judge Thursday morning who says the courthouse was initially evacuated, then closed for the day due to the loss of power.

The cause of the outage has yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar

Don't Miss