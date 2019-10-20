Cumberland County dad wins $750k with scratch-off lottery ticket

Jonathan Davis of Hope Mills in a photo from the N.C. Education Lottery

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Yet another big lottery winner has emerged from Cumberland County.

Back in June, Charles W. Jackson Jr. of Fayetteville won $344.6 million with a Powerball ticket bought in Hope Mills.

Now, Jonathan Davis of Hope Mills, has won $750,000 with a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Davis bought his ticket along with a Coke Friday at the 301 Kwik Shop on U.S. 301 North in Parkton in Robeson County, according to lottery officials.

While getting a Coke, Davis decided to get a $10 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off ticket, which he took to his truck and started scratching, lottery officials said in a news release.

“I just stared at the ticket,” Davis, who installs fireplaces, told lottery officials. “I wasn’t sure what to think. I just wanted to make sure it was real.”

Davis said he is going to use part of his winnings to take his grandmother on a cruise.

“She loves being able to get out of the house and explore,” Davis said. “It’s something we can do together as a family.”

Davis also said he plans to start a savings account for his two sons.

Davis claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $530,628, officials said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now