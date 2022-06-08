FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Army Special Forces was formed in June 1952, and the Cumberland County Public Library plans to hold a celebration and lecture.

The celebration will take place on June 18 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at 300 Maiden Ln. in Fayetteville.

Officials said “Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Paul Tompkins will give a presentation about the history of the U.S. Army Special Forces. Retired Army Col. Edward C. Short will hold a discussion following the presentation detailing his experiences in Iraq.”

For more information, click here.

And to register for the event, call the library at: (910) 483-7727 ext. 1368.