Cumberland County looks to help pay electric bill for families in need

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – With the heat index over 100 – it might not take much for the bill to run the air conditioner to look the same.

But one agency is Cumberland County wants to pay that electric bill for families in need.

And Regina Bordeaux says her family could use it.

She said she has nearly fainted from heat exhaustion.

“I just got hot, feel like I fainted, and I called the ambulance and feel like my blood pressure was up and they say it was up,” said Bordeaux.

And her bill to keep cool has doubled.

“My bill shouldn’t be that high, because if I cut it down it’s hot. If I keep it on I’m alright, I cut it off, it’s hot in there,” said Bordeaux.

But the Cumberland County Department of Social Services is offering to pay those bills with grant money.

They expect to get enough to help 8,000 families in a cooling crisis.

“They have to have a health related or life threatening crisis, say someone has a health condition, that if they don’t have cooling at this time that will cause them to have a health related crisis,” said Energy Program Manager Patricia Crouch.

So far she says they’ve received 50 applicants since they opened the doors for applications on Tuesday.

If you need help and want to know if you’re eligible for the money you can go to the Cumberland County Department of Social Services or call them at (910) 323-1540.

