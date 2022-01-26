Cumberland County Schools administrators helping in classrooms

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Rising COVID numbers at Cumberland County Schools are forcing administrators in the central office to fill in for teachers.

The school district averages 137 substitutes daily, plus 89 dedicated subs that are allocated to schools.

Cumberland County still doesn’t have enough.

Administrators who are normally not in the classrooms are jumping in to fill in gaps.

Maria Pierce-Ford is in charge of Title I for the school district and she has been volunteering at Ferguson-Easly Elementary.

“It’s been very hard on principals. Finding substitutes daily for schools is very tasking. Us being able to come out and help them out has alleviated some of that stress,” Pierce-Ford said.

“You never know what you’re going to walk into each morning. I wake up in the morning I check my e-mails and my texts to see if any of my staff members are out. If they are out, we can go ahead and start making those adjustments before we even put boots on campus,” Eric Mclaurin, principal at Ferguson-Easly Elementary said.

According to Cumberland County Schools’ COVID dashboard, last week more than 1,600 employees and students tested positive. School leaders believe people are afraid to apply for substitute teachers positions due to the pandemic.