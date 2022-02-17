Cumberland County Schools using bus driver appreciation week to push recruiting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, school districts across the state will observe Love the Bus/Bus Driver Appreciation Week.

The holiday comes as many school districts struggle to have enough bus drivers.

In Cumberland County, there are usually 450 drivers on the roads every morning.

Currently, there are about 50 school bus driver job vacancies at Cumberland County Schools. Some drivers are even having to double and triple routes from time to time.

Rodney Jackson is the coordinator for the Office of Indian Education at Cumberland County Schools.

He used to be a bus driver many years ago.

He has been putting his license to use since January. The principal at Manchester Elementary School in Spring Lake called him on his off day desperately looking for bus drivers.

She only had one driver for four buses. Jackson rushed to the school from another county to help out.

“The students have to get to school. They got to get educated. We all got to step up and help out where we are needed,” Jackson said.

It typically takes about a month and a half before hired applicants to get keys to a bus at Cumberland County Schools. School leaders are using this week to push recruiting.

Anyone interested in applying for a bus driver position at Cumberland County School should click here.

Or go by the Cumberland County Schools Bus Garage at 1014 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville for a paper application.