Cumberland County’s health director reverses course, rescinds mask order

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The weight of the pandemic is on the shoulders of Dr. Jennifer Green.

The Cumberland County health director announced Wednesday she will rescind her mask order. Beginning Sunday, people will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors across Cumberland County.

“The ability for us to be able to effectively enforce the order remains a challenge,” Green said.

This decision came as students returned to class Wednesday and were no longer required to wear a mask.

The Cumberland County Board of Education voted 5 to 4 to make masks optional.

“Let the kids who want to or the parents who want their kids to come out of a mask, come out of a mask,” Greg West, chair of Cumberland County Board of Education said.

“Yes, you have a right to come to school without a mask. But we ask that you not come to school if you’re not well,” Shirley Bolden, Health Services director for Cumberland County Schools said.

Bolden said she did not make a recommendation to the board regarding masks.

CBS 17 asked, what would have been Bolden’s recommendation?

“My recommendation, I don’t make recommendations to the school board. What I do is provide the factual information, like what is our case positivity rate,” Bolden said.

There were concerns the school district’s policy would violate the county’s order. Because of that U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson (R) urged Green to revise her order.

Green said she hopes businesses will implement mask policies.

“This is not an indication that the pandemic is over,” Green said.

Masks are still required on all school buses, airports and other public transportation by federal law.