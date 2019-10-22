CVS to test drone delivery for your medications

(CNN Newsource) – CVS is testing drone deliveries for medications.

The pharmacy chain is partnering with UPS, which recently received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to make limited drone deliveries.

The drones will be automated, flying on pre-planned routes in as quickly as 5 or 10 minutes.

They will carry packages up to five pounds, and leave them in the front or back yard.

A human will supervise and take over flight if needed for safety’s sake.

CVS and UPS haven’t said when or where deliveries will begin.

