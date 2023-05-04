RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Housing Authority’s computer system and business operations were compromised in a cyber attack. The authority’s CEO said the National Guard had to get involved in the incident.

“At 7:30 a.m. this morning, members of our team learned we were locked out of our computer system by a threat actor making a cyber attack,” RHA CEO Ashley Lommers-Johnson shared in a release. “We immediately notified state and federal authorities, met with Emergency Management, and currently have the National Guard cyber security team on-site investigating any potential data breach.”

RHA said it was taking all the necessary steps to provide updated information to anyone who may be impacted by this event. RHA said their system serves roughly 6,000 Raleigh participants and residents.

“We are taking all appropriate actions to identify the threat actors, determine which systems were penetrated and return to regular business operations,” Lommers-Johnson said.

The agency said it has engaged in efforts to improve security and will continue to implement additional measures.

RHA said residents can continue to communicate their maintenance needs through the work order calling line.