RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we enter into a new year, experts warn we’ll see more cyberattacks than ever and the new Wake County sheriff says he’s concerned about the proliferation of cybercrimes.

It can begin with a phone call threatening you with arrest if you don’t pay up, or it can be a text saying something like there’s hundreds of dollars charged to your account and you have to click a link if you didn’t make that purchase.

It’s all cybercrime.

“They’re trying to get the most money for their efforts,” said Matthew Hathaway, the Chief Strategy officer at TrueFort, a cybersecurity firm.

Those efforts by scammers increased markedly in the last quarter of 2022, with a 61 percent boost in phishing attacks alone, according to SlashNext, an internet security company.

Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe says cybercrimes have become the burglaries of the 21st century and his office is beefing up ways of fighting cyber scammers.

“We can combat this whether we’re dealing with identity theft or of different means of fraud to rob people of their property and money,” said Rowe.

As people become more accustomed to cybercrimes, scams have become more sophisticated making them tougher for the average person to detect.

That’s why the sheriff wants to make sure people understand how these criminals trick you.

“We’re trying to do an educational piece — making sure people have their guards up,” he said. “Whether it’s a telephone call trying to scam them, an email, or someone approaching them in a parking lot or a shopping mall, they need to have their guards up.”

The easiest way to avoid becoming a victim is to think before you click.

Cybersecurity professionals estimate 90 percent of successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email that comes to you from somewhere in cyberspace, and finding those criminals can be tough.

“It’s a challenge to track down these things because you don’t know where they originate — local or global,” said Rowe.

The scammers cast a wide net, drawing in everybody they can snag.

“They’re definitely looking for soft targets,” said Hathaway.

The best way to harden yourself as a target is to practice good cyber hygiene.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency offers cyber hygiene services to the average person.

There are also several pre-emptive steps you can take both at home and at work to make sure you practice good cyber hygiene to insure you’ll be less of a target for scammers.