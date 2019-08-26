DA: Former NC school athletics intern pretended to be woman to entice young boys for child porn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A now-former athletic trainer who interned at Watauga High School was indicted Monday on 21 charges related to inappropriate online behavior involving young boys.

Frank Darrell Cromwell, 23, of Boone, was arrested in July after he was accused of pretending to be a female “to entice the minors to produce and send to him child pornography, and to engage in sexual activity.”

Investigators say Cromwell met some of the 10 victims – all underage boys – through his Appalachian State University internship as an athletic trainer at Watauga High. He also tried to get other jobs to meet minors, officials said.

“This individual allegedly tried to gain access to children by obtaining employment in places where he could embed himself with underage boys, including a high school, a summer camp, a middle school, and a behavioral healthcare facility,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray.

According to the indictment, Cromwell used several names online and on social media to contact young victims, including “Savannah,” “princesssav222,” “lickmeup5020,” “Sav,” “frankie5020,” “Lauren,” “Sydney,” “Sarah,” “Lily,” “Kaylee,” and “Stephanie.”

Investigators say there could be more victims in addition to the 10 identified. They are asking anyone who has information about other possible victims to call the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6938.

All together, Cromwell is now charged with nine counts of production of child pornography, four counts of distribution and receipt/attempted receipt of child pornography, three counts of enticement of a minor, two counts of cyberstalking, interstate communication of threats, advertising of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

