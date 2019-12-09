Dad fights back as man tries to steal car with 2-week-old baby inside, SC officials say

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was charged after authorities say he tried to steal a car with a 2-week-old baby in the back seat.

Raheem Grant was in James Island County Park when he went into the driver’s seat as the child’s mother was outside screaming, officials said.

The father of the child was in the back seat changing the baby’s diaper as Grant tried to steal the car, according to authorities.

The father began fighting Grant in the vehicle as he tried to shift the car into drive, officials said.

The father and mother were able to get him out of the car and restrain him until officers arrived.

Grant went through bond court on Sunday.

He is charged with carjacking with great bodily injury and assault and battery, third degree.

The judge set his bond at just over $76,000.

