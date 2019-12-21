Dad had 2 toddlers in stolen car that crashed during police chase, SC officials say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police officers initiated a traffic stop Friday that turned into a high-speed police chase, according to Amy Pringle with Lake City Police.

Pringle identified the driver of the car as Wallace McCray. Inside the car with McCray was his wife and two children, ages 1 and 3.

During the chase, McCray struck another vehicle, police said.

Pringle says the chase continued through Kingstree and ended when McCray crashed the car into a building at Highway 261 and Eastland Avenue.

Pringle says the car was stolen out of the city of Florence.

