Dad kills his daughter’s boyfriend, SC deputies say

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have charged a man they said admitted to shooting and killing his daughter’s boyfriend in Roebuck, Monday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Teresa Street near Wingo Road around 9:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim, who had been shot with a shotgun, in the yard.

Scene of shooting at corner of Teresa Street and Wingo Road in Roebuck, SC (WSPA)

The victim, identified by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Lorn Kyle Wofford of Pauline, was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses at the scene all gave consistent accounts of the shooting.

The suspect, 72-year-old Kenneth Glen Lewis, was interviewed by Spartanburg County deputies who said that he confessed to shooting the victim.

Investigators said the suspect believed the victim was responsible for his daughter’s burn injuries from four days earlier.

Lewis has been charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.