Dad of Shanann Watts makes plea after harassment, trolling following murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been close to a year since the murder of Shanann Watts, her two daughters and her unborn son.

The Moore County native was killed by her husband Chris Watts. It was a story that made headlines nationwide.

Her father, Frank Rzucek, says the family hasn’t been able to grieve, thanks to trolls and crooks.

People are apparently starting fake social media accounts and posting insults and lies about Shanann.

Rzucek says they’ve tried reaching out to the social media companies to do something about the attacks, but they haven’t had much luck.

Now he wants lawmakers to step up.

“Facebook, YouTube, Twitter — we’ve contacted you many times to report this abuse but to no avail,” he said. “I’m calling on you — stop this despicable conduct. We urge you to please stop.”

The family also says they’ve received threats because of those posts about the Watts family.

