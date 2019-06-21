Dairy Queen celebrates start of summer with free ice cream

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The start of summer is about to get a whole lot sweeter!

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of summer by giving away free cones.

Using the Dairy Queen mobile app, ice cream lovers can get a free small, regular, or dipped cone with any purchase.

The offer also includes the company’s season flavor, Dreamscicle, a combination between orange and vanilla flavors with a crunchy coating.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

