Dairy Queen celebrates start of summer with free ice cream

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The start of summer is about to get a whole lot sweeter!

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of summer by giving away free cones.

Using the Dairy Queen mobile app, ice cream lovers can get a free small, regular, or dipped cone with any purchase. 

The offer also includes the company’s season flavor, Dreamscicle, a combination between orange and vanilla flavors with a crunchy coating. 

