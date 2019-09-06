1  of  17
Closings
“Dangerous and illegal”: People spotted driving on the VB Boardwalk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Don’t do this. People were spotted driving along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Boardwalk Friday afternoon as Hurricane Dorian was passing through the area.

A Facebook post by the city stated: “SPREAD THE WORD. VBPD is reporting that people are driving their cars on the Boardwalk. Be advised this is both dangerous and ILLEGAL.”

Police are out issuing tickets. In fact, one of the images from the city showed an officer approaching a truck on the Boardwalk.

  • Photo courtesy: City of Virginia Beach. Sept. 6, 2019
City officials are advising people to not go out in the storm if at all possible. They ended the post saying “Don’t end up like the Jeep in South Carolina…” in reference to a Jeep that got washed out into the water in Myrtle Beach.

