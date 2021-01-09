DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Darlington woman’s death has been ruled a homicide after she was shot Thursday, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Shanice Williams, 22, died after being shot around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area Oak Street as she was leaving work, according to Hardee.

The Oakhaven Nursing Center said a domestic incident happened outside of the facility and a staff member was killed.

The Oakhaven Nursing Center released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our team members are our family and yesterday’s events are devastating. On behalf of Wilson Senior Care, we ask that you join us in prayer for the families and friends of the victim. At this time, the investigation is being led by the Darlington Police Department and questions regarding the situation should be forwarded there.”