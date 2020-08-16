Dash cam video shows police chase, crash that killed woman out getting her mail

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Dash cam video shows a police chase in Anderson County that led to a deadly crash in late June.

The video shows police chased the suspect for about 10 minutes before it ended in a fiery crash, killing Brenda Wilson who was getting her mail at the time, and the suspect.



According to the Anderson County Coroner, the driver, Grayson Dean Mathis died of multiple traumatic injuries the day of the crash on June 30.

According to the incident report, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office had placed stop sticks on Dobbins Bridge Road. According to an investigator, Mathis may have swerved to the right to avoid the stop sticks, lost a tire, and then lost control.

He ended up on the opposite side of the road, hitting Brenda Wilson, a guide wire on a utility pole, a tree, and a truck parked in a front yard. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to flip over and burst into flames.



“I heard something coming down the road faster than anything I’ve ever heard or seen on this road in my life,” neighbor Jackie Herndon said.

One of the officers pursuing the Mathis reported speeds got up to 90 to 95 miles per hour.



According to the incident report, the chase began when officers said that they saw Mathis driving recklessly. They discovered the car had a stolen tag, and began pursuing it.



A spokesperson with the Anderson Police Department said no officers involved have been disciplined or suspended, but declined to comment further.

A spokesperson with South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are still investigating the incident.