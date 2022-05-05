RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, the man accused of killing his girlfriend and their two children before setting their home on fire and killing himself, is set to speak in Raleigh during a news conference centering on mental health and the effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

According to a news release, Tiffany Meeks is working with Charlotte activist John C. Barnett to determine the next steps after the tragedy. In addition to Thursday’s news conference, there may also be a possible civil suit and a support group to bring awareness to CTE and mental health concerns.

Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman said they believe that Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, shot and killed his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months, and then set their house on Junction Road in Davie County on fire and shot himself.

“I’ve seen a lot in 30 years,” Sheriff Hartman said during the press conference, but he said that this case was “close to one of the worst if not the worst” he’d ever seen.

Hours before the shootings and the fire, Ewing-Meeks, Brown and the children came into the Davie County Sheriff’s Office. They were seen on a security camera speaking with the receptionist. According to the sheriff, they were vague about what they wanted but asked to see a deputy.

When the receptionist asked for information, they gave her an address on Gwen Street in Mocksville. This address belongs to Ashton Brown’s parents, according to the sheriff. The receptionist gave them a phone number to call and they left Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 12:15 p.m.

Brown later called 911, the first of multiple communications between the family and the sheriff’s office that day. Per the sheriff, all conversations were with Ewing-Meeks after the initial call. Meeks said he believed someone was following him.

Brown and Brixx Ewing-Meeks were found in the kitchen. Bella Ewing-Meeks was found in the doorway of a bedroom, and Aschod Ewing-Meeks was found at the end of the hallway leading to the kitchen. They had all been shot, and Meeks was still holding the gun.

The fire was intentionally set, but where the fire originated or how it was started has not been released. The SBI has taken evidence from the home to continue the investigation.