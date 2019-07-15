Daycare operator accused of sexually abusing children sentenced to 30 days in jail

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman who was accused of sexually abusing three children she was supposed to be babysitting was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to several charges.

Kimberly Hignite pleaded guilty to several counts of endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. Charges of gross sexual imposition were dropped.

Hignite was operating an unlicensed home day care out of her White Road home, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

At the time of her indictment, prosecutors said three children ages 3, 5 and 11, said Hignite had them involved in sexual touching. Two of the children say it was called the “Silly Private Game.”

According to attorney Sam Shamansky, Hignite was sentenced to 30 days in a private jail in Richland County.

