RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Months after Fort Liberty officials planned to move over a thousand military members out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, some military family activists say not enough is being done.

“The Smoke Bomb Hill tenants haven’t been fully evacuated, there are still people living in there,” Melissa Godoy, an activist, said.

While some tenants have been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks, Godoy says they weren’t given any better conditions.

“Those buildings are just as falling apart as the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks,” she said.

On Friday, President Joe Biden visited Fort Liberty and signed an executive order aimed at helping military families by expanding federal job postings, making childcare more accessible and more. Still, Godoy says more needs to be done.

“I haven’t seen any changes, honestly,” she said.

Godoy and other activists say the federal government needs to work faster, increase pay for military families, and improve conditions at barracks across the country.

“Down here on the ground, I haven’t seen anything, and we’re still struggling, Godoy said.

CBS 17 did reach out to Fort Liberty for an update on moving tenants into new barracks. We have not yet heard back.