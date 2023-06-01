RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – The deadly drug fentanyl was among the drugs and cash found after the search of a home in Moore County, according to the sheriff’s office there.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with the search of 35-year-old Carl Edward Monroe Jr.’s home in the 100 block of Jennet Drive in West End on Tuesday. As a result of the probation search, the sheriff’s office said deputies found additional probable cause to obtain and execute a search warrant at the same home.

During the search, deputies said they seized fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, alprazolam, suboxone, oxycodone, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a firearm, and $2,284 in cash.

Monroe was arrested and faces more than a dozen drug-related charges. Those charges include possession of drugs, possession with intent to sell and deliver those drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Monroe was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $400,000 secured bond, He is scheduled back in a court June 29.