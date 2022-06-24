DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – At least one person is dead following a traffic collision involving a motorcycle in Durham early Friday.

Police said the crash occurred sometime before 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of S. Alston and Angier avenues.

Police said a car was traveling west on Angier Avenue and turning south on Alston Avenue when the collision happened.

The motorcyclist was a man in his mid-20s, police said.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice,” Durham police tweeted.

Further information was not immediately available.