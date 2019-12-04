Deadly swine flu outbreak breaks out in Poland near Germany

FILE In this photo taken March 25, 2018, wild boar are seen roaming near houses in Lomianki county on Warsaw outskirts. Cases of deadly African swine fever in western Poland, some 40 kilometers (24 miles) from the German border, have led Poland’s veterinary authorities to seal off forests and terrain in that area. Local farmers calling for hunters to eliminate wild boar in the region. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski/file)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s agriculture minister says 21 wild boars have died as a result of an outbreak of African swine fever close to the German border.

The minister said Wednesday that the area is being sealed off with a 56-kilometer (34 mile) fence and local hunters have been instructed to eliminate all wild boar in the marked area, near the town of Zielona Gora.

Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski said the disease has not been found in livestock, but that the fence is to protect swine farms in the populous neighboring province around the city of Poznan.

Earlier this year hunters eliminated some 270,000 wild boars in eastern Poland in an effort to prevent the disease from spreading from Ukraine.