CARTHAGE, N.C.(WNCN) — Deputies in Moore County are investigating after they say a 38-year-old man’s body was found in a remote area.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that deputies were called to an area near 450 Doubs Chapel Road in West End around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

They say they found the body of Christopher Edward Damico of West End in a remote area off the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said investigators requested the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the office’s crime tip line at 910-947-4444.