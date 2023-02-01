LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a Lumberton intersection, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

Timothy Jacobs, 22, of Pembroke, was found at the intersection of Hornets Road and Meadow Road in Lumberton dead in a car.

No information on how Jacobs was found by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies or Homicide and Crime Scene investigators has been given at this time, nor how Jacobs was identified.

No cause of death was released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Burnis Wilkins at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.