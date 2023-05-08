ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation was underway Monday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators were in the 800 block of Buie Mills Road in the Red Springs area, Wilkins said.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available. Wilkins said more details would be released later.

This is the 4th death investigation in Robeson County since Friday.

The first two occurred Friday night, with shootings on Parnell Road and Rice Road.

Then, Saturday morning, deputies were investigating a “suspicious death” on Highway 71 North in the Shannon area after an assault.

Deputies have not released a cause of death for Monday’s incident on Buie Mills Road.

“There are multiple underlying factors such as drug use and abuse, alcohol abuse, mental health issues, just simply being mean and devilish, and much more that may lead a person to commit a crime, but at the end of the day, a person has to be held responsible for their actions,” Wilkins said in a Facebook post after the third death.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.