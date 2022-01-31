Death of former Miss USA highlights need to support community amid pandemic, doctor says

FILE – Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of “Like a Boss” at the SVA Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Miss North Carolina and 2019’s Miss USA has died.

Cheslie Kryst is a Wake Forest grad and an attorney in Charlotte who went on to work for the tv show Extra.

Police say she died after jumping from her high-rise apartment building in New York City on Sunday. She was 30 years old.

The passing of Kryst is highlighting a difficult but necessary conversation about mental health and suicide prevention.

“It’s tragic and it’s one suicide too many,” said Dr. Conor O’Neill.

O’Neill is a licensed psychologist with Duke Health.

“When we put this in the broader context of the pandemic and the challenges that our communities have been facing, it shines a light on the need to continue to provide the necessary care and support for folks in our community,” O’Neill said.

The latest data from the state shows there were more suicide deaths per 100,000 North Carolinians in 2019 than homicide deaths.

Of those suicide deaths, 67 were among the youth ages 10 to 19.

Warning signs include changes in behavior, withdrawing from social interactions, spending time alone and statements of no longer wanting to live.

Though, sometimes those signs aren’t there.

So how do you offer support to someone when you don’t see any signs they may be struggling?

“That’s a great question and I don’t think there’s a perfect answer other than continuing to create an open space so that person feels like they can come to you and that they can talk to you about the things they may be going through,” O’Neill said.

If you or someone you love needs to talk, the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is staffed 24 hours a day.

The number is 1-800-273-TALK.

For more resources, click here.