Deceased shooting victim dropped off at WakeMed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A homicide investigation is underway in Raleigh after authorities say a deceased shooting victim was dropped off at WakeMed Hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Beverly Drive shortly after 3 a.m. and were then notified of a deceased gunshot victim dropped off at WakeMed.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim or any suspect information.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to called Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP.