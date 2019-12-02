December issue of Raleigh Magazine debuts best local hangouts, new culinary partnership

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two families well known for food in The Triangle partner up for a culinary venture, a prediction about food in Raleigh for 2020, and your chance to pick the best local hangouts for a drink (and win a really nice prize in the process)!

Bill Young sits down with Editor Gina Stephens for a look at this month’s issue of Raleigh Magazine.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now