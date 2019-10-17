Deck the halls! Blue Bell releases its Christmas flavors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Blue Bell is getting in the Christmas spirit early this year!

According to a news release, Christmas Cookies Ice Cream, one of the creamery’s most requested flavors, returns to stores beginning Thursday.

Christmas Cookies is a combination of a few favorite holiday cookies: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar. The sugar cookie ice cream has red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Blue Bell has increased its production to meet the demand that they have experienced, and “hope to make it through the holiday season.” Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has seasonal flavors of Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor, Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays.

