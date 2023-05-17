RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tighter restrictions on abortion in North Carolina will take effect on July 1st after Republicans used their supermajority powers on Tuesday night to override Governor Roy Cooper’s veto on the twelve-week ban bill.

Jenny Black is the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. She said right now their focus is figuring out how to be in compliance with the law right now and before the ban goes into effect on July 1st.

Even while waiting for more answers, though, Black says she’s deeply concerned about what the bill means for women’s health in North Carolina.

“The idea that this is some sort of mainstream compromise is absolutely false, there is a lot in this bill that we know about that’s going to make abortion care at every stage in pregnancy really difficult, even more difficult than it already is, and let me be clear, it’s already difficult to get abortion care in North Carolina,” she said.

Black said they’ve asked lawyers and medical experts to help them understand exactly what the bill means.

“It is a massive law with confusing, conflicting, non-medical language to describe medical care, so we are seeking the advice of a lot of experts and lawyers to help us understand the details of this bill,” Black said.

The bill doesn’t go in effect until July 1st, so ahead of that, Black said anyone with an appointment before then should keep that appointment or speak with their medical provider about any concerns.