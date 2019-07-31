A Delta Air Lines pilot was arrested Tuesday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after failing a sobriety test. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at a security checkpoint noticed the smell of alcohol on the pilot and called airport police who administered the test, CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.
The incident occurred late Tuesday morning as Flight 1728 was set to fly from Minneapolis to San Diego. Airport police officers and transportation security officials were conducting additional screening for pilots and crews before the flight took off.
The 37-year-old pilot, Gabriel Schroeder, saw the tests being administered and attempted to turn around to leave the screening area. Police said he was found to be in possession of an alcoholic container and to be impaired. A breathalyzer test was conducted.
According to CBS Minnesota, Schroeder is not currently charged or in jail and has no criminal history with the Hennepin County Jail.
Delta Air Lines said in a statement, “Delta’s alcohol policy is among the strictest in the industry and we have no tolerance for violation. Delta is cooperating with local authorities in their investigation.”
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the pilot was arrested in the airport, not on the plane.
- Pennsylvania DOT to roll out gender-neutral driver’s license option
- School counselor reportedly flagged student’s fake credentials year before admissions scandal broke
- Delta Air Lines pilot arrested at airport after failing sobriety test before flight
- Father goes viral for handing out resumes on side of road, gets hundreds of job offers
- NC Attorney General Josh Stein on how lawmakers are working to protect your information from hackers
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now