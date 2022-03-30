RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Air travel is bouncing back at airports across the county including Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

In January, RDU reported a 112 percent increase in travelers compared to Jan. 2021. More than 637,000 passengers flew through the airport in January alone.

Now, Delta confirms it will be resuming direct flights from RDU to Paris. While originally slated to three times a week, a Delta spokesperson said it would be increasing that to four times weekly.

Flights are scheduled tentatively for Aug. 1.

“With travel demand again on the rise, this route will provide an important connection between two important markets for Delta and we look forward to the resumption,” a company spokesperson told CBS 17.

The nonstop service was put on pause at the onset of the pandemic. Resuming the service had been pushed back several times.

While this flight plans a return, JetBlue has announced it will cut or suspend 27 routes this summer. One of those flights was Los Angeles-RDU. The other was Newark-RDU.