Democrat Dan McCready gearing up for race against Republican Dan Bishop for 9th district seat

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Democrat Dan McCready might be feeling a bit of déjà vu .

He’s been here before. But, he doesn’t want to repeat a narrow loss of 905 votes.

The race against Mark Harris is over and done as those accused of absentee ballot fraud stand charged and Harris’s win tossed out. Now, McCready faces Republican Dan Bishop.

In what could be called an ‘off off year’ election political analyst David McLennan says even if voter turn out is low the results can turn a tide.

“Yet everybody’s talking about it as being a bell weather kind of campaign for the 2020 election cycle. Not only in North Carolina, but from a national perspective this election is going to mean a lot,” said McLennan.

McCready is a veteran of the Marine Corps and Bishop, a veteran of the state House and Senate and known for writing the infamous bathroom bill.

The 9th district seat hasn’t been held by a Democrat since 1963 so it’s an uphill battle for anyone who’s not republican. While Bishop has the support of President Trump and Vice President Pence, McCready has the financial war chest.

If the democrat wins, McLennan says it could be a sign of 2020 across the country. McLennan said, “This will be something that the Democrats not only here in North Carolina but nationally saying look what we saw in 2018 was just the beginning of what we see as a blue wave going into 2020.”

But, a Republican win would give them a strong argument going forward. “I think it will give the Republicans a talking point to say 2018 was a one off election, some of the fundamentals of the 2020 race will be like they were in 2016,” McLennan added.

The State Board of Elections is urging anyone who wants to vote early do it before we start feeling the effects of Hurricane Dorian. Election Day is Tuesday, September 10th from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

