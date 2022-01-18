Dems oppose Republican plan to further delay primaries in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic legislative leaders said Tuesday they oppose a plan by Republicans to further delay this year’s primary election, with Gov. Roy Cooper’s office saying it could “undermine the voting process.”

Republican leaders in the General Assembly plan to vote Wednesday on a bill to move this year’s primary from May 17 to June 7.

That move would come after the state Supreme Court already shifted the primary from March amid the various lawsuits that were filed over the new districts Republicans drew for Congress and the General Assembly.

“The three-judge panel during the trial has already found as fact that the maps drawn by Republicans are intentional, partisan gerrymanders. The Supreme Court will determine the constitutionality of these districts and legislators should avoid additional attempts to undermine the voting process,” wrote Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for Gov. Cooper, in an email.

Last week a trial court in Wake County found the new districts were not unconstitutional but also called them examples of “intentional, pro-Republican partisan redistricting.” Experts testified the districts would likely lead to Republicans winning at least 10 of the state’s 14 U.S. House seats despite North Carolina being a purple state. Republicans have denied using partisan data in drawing the districts.

The state Supreme Court, which has a Democratic majority, has scheduled arguments in the case for Feb. 2.

Republicans say if the court strikes down the new maps, then under state law they should have 14 days to redraw them. However, they say they wouldn’t get the full two weeks to do that and meet the necessary timeline laid out by the NC State Board of Elections to reopen the candidate filing period later that month.

“We all know what’s happening in the courts and with litigation that’s going on so we might as well be prepared for that,” said state Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln). “I think we’re wise to move forward and to at least plan accordingly and to give everything enough time to be prepared that everyone will have time to run good campaigns.”

State Democratic leader Dan Blue (D-Wake) said Tuesday he opposes the plan and doesn’t expect other Senate Democrats to support it either. For the bill to become law, Republicans either need Gov. Cooper to sign it or enough Democrats to vote with them to override a veto.

“Republicans know that they went too far in their efforts to gerrymander themselves into power over the next decade. They know that they will likely lose in court based on the facts. But the issue is now before the court, and I have faith in our Supreme Court justices to act in the best interest of the people,” he said.

Rep. Saine said moving the primary date would also allow for more time if redrawn districts are challenged as well.

“We want to make sure that we follow the process, we do the things we need to do to make sure we don’t end up back in court again,” he said. “So many lawsuits that continue to arise, we don’t know that this will be the final say.”